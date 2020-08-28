TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured when a box truck rear-ended seven vehicles at a Twin Falls intersection Friday afternoon.

According to Twin Falls Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:43 p.m. to the intersection of Fillmore St and Pole Line Road for an eight vehicle crash in the westbound lane of travel. The driver of a white box truck had failed to notice traffic stopped ahead of him at the red light on Pole Line and collided with the seven vehicles, resting partially on top of a sedan. No one had to be transported to the hospital, according to police.

Photo by Benito Baeza

The driver was given a ticket for inattentive driving. The crash backed up traffic headed west and east for a while as police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

Photo by Benito Baeza