Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.

