(KLIX) – A North Dakota man is behind bars after leading law officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night in eastern Idaho.

The suspect initially lied to police about his identity, according to Idaho State Police, but was later identified as 28-year-old Craig K. Stern of Watford City, N.D.

Police said that at just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper was almost hit head-on by a van traveling on U.S. Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls. The trooper said the van was driving erratically at speeds of between 100 mph and 125 mph.

The officer soon learned that the van was reported stolen, and other law officers got involved in the chase. At one point a state trooper used hollow spikes to stop the van. With two flat tires, Stern drove behind a residence, ran from the vehicle, and broke into the back door of a sun-room attached to the house.

When police found him shortly thereafter, Stern refused to surrender and so a deputy from Bonneville County used a taser to subdue him, police said.

Stern was arrested and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and later booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the following charges: felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, providing false information to law enforcement, and unlawful entry.