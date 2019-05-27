North Idaho Man Jumps from Overpass Onto Interstate

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Northern Idaho authorities say a man jumped from an overpass Monday morning onto a busy interstate sending him to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, 50-year-old Donald Delcamp, of Coeur d'Alene, jumped from the 7th Street overpass at around 9:50 a.m. onto Interstate 90. ISP says a semi-truck was headed east on the interstate and drove over the top of Delcampo.

The man was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment. The eastbound lanes of the interstate was blocked for less than 30 minutes. State Police asked for anyone who witnessed the incident to call with information.