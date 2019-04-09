Idaho Remains America’s Most Gun Friendly State

We’ve known Idaho and guns are practically synonymous. The state is again listed as the most dependent in the country on guns and the gun industry. The latest research comes from WalletHub.

Alaska is ranked second, Wyoming fourth and the two Dakotas are in the top six.

A State Trooper once told me he assumes everyone he meets in Idaho is packing heat. He says it’s fine to admit you’re carrying when he pulls you over (it gives him some peace of mind).

Some of the factors from WalletHub include influence of the gun lobby, profits from gun related industries (I suspect this may even include hunting guides) and overall government friendliness to a gun culture.

No surprise, several of our neighboring states are close behind Idaho. Alaska is ranked second, Wyoming fourth and the two Dakotas are in the top six.

You can read the breakdown by clicking on this link . The only state with a higher firearms industry rank is New Hampshire, which is far away but a rare bastion of liberty in the Northeast.