I just binged watch season 1 of Yellowstone. Season 2 launches this week on the Paramount Network. The scenery is familiar. The program is mostly filmed in the Bitterroot region of Montana. Kevin Costner gets top billing as the often conflicted and sometimes criminal owner of a massive ranch. Some filming also takes place in Utah.

A few thoughts on what I’ve seen so far. The program gets the “feel” of the region and the show is compelling TV, although. Not very realistic.

The family rivalries and the ease with which characters kill, cheat and manipulate is reminiscent of the Godfather or the Sopranos

I think there were more homicides in the first half-a-dozen episodes than Montana would see during an entire year. Characters frequently reference and visit Bozeman, which is a long haul across the state from the point of where actual filming happens. Missoula, much closer to the actual ranch doesn’t get many mentions.

The family rivalries and the ease with which characters kill, cheat and manipulate is reminiscent of the Godfather or the Sopranos. The latter was often funny. There aren’t many laughs in Yellowstone. It paints a bleak and tragic picture of a dysfunctional family. There is also some partial nudity, a lot of heavy drinking and smoking. Oh, and in reality, relationships between indigenous tribesman and neighbors is probably much better in real life. For all the gloom surrounding stories I still believe you would describe it as modern literature. You can download the Paramount TV app and watch free with commercials.