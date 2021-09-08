Not For The Faint Of Heart Ghost Tours Coming To Rupert

Attention everyone who loves all things spooky! You can go check out all the haunted places in Rupert, hear the ghost stories surrounding them and more. It includes walking through several historical and haunted places in the area.

Ghost Tours Of Rupert

The event takes you through 6 different stops in Rupert including the Wilson Theatre, the County Court House, PMT's Old Rupert Hospital, The Ball Room and Apartments located in the Bush Building, the apartments above Accurate Imprints and Hogans. The tour ends at the Plaza in front of the Wilson Theatre.

What Does It Entail?

You will get a personal tour guide and the tour is limited to 20 people per group. At each location there will be someone there to tell you the history and the ghost stories surrounding the location. According to the website each person will get a treat at each location and there will be toasted marshmallows at the Plaza when the tour is done.

Can Anyone Go?

The tour is aimed at adults and children under 16 are not allowed. It is not a "haunted" attraction like other places. There will not be people jumping out and scaring you. It is also a lot of walking and a lot of stairs so those who can't handle walking a lot for 2 and a half hours should not go.

What else do I need to know?

Dress for the weather, the places that you will be stopping most likely do not have heat. The website also said the event will not be cancelled due to inclement weather. They also ask that people do not show up early or late for the tour. Meet inside the Wilson Theatre.

Ticket pricing

Tickets are $25 per person. Again, you must be over 16 to participate and tours begin every 30 minutes.

