Office Parties Breed Spite And Extramarital Affairs Says Survey

Greg Jannetta

The month of December means holiday office parties. For many, it's not just having a prior commitment or anxiety about the possibility of making a fool out of oneself that prevents some employees from attending, it's instead a potential can of worms that just doesn't need to be opened.

According to a survey at party411.com , the possibility of cheating with a co-worker was listed by 20% of those who participated as a reason to not go. Ten percent said they didn't like their co-workers enough to socialize with them outside the office.

Further findings revealed that 13% felt better about NOT taking their spouses to an office party. As far as the question as to whether or not alcohol should be available, the results were a resounding YES ( 86% ).

My rules for an office party are:

1. Always dress nice

2. Don't kiss ass

3. Keep drinks to a minimum (one shot maximum)

4. Leave earlier than later

5. Don't talk trash on anyone

6. Most importantly . Tip the bartender. Don't assume they are being taken care of.

Good luck!