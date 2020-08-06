One Arrested after Crash and Gun Fired in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was taken into custody in Elmore County after a traffic crash that resulted in a handgun being fired Tuesday.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, who has not identified the suspect, said in a brief statement Wednesday the Elmore County Special Team (SRT) assisted officers with the patrol division to arrest the person. They said the subject had struck a vehicle and after a verbal altercation a handgun was fired.

The sheriff said the person who allegedly fired the gun went into his residence, the victim was not injured in the shooting. The subject was arrested without incident and charged with DUI, open container, and aggravated assault.