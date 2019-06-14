One Dead After Early Morning Crash in Chubbuck

One person is dead after an early morning crash on Philbin Road near Siphon Road in Chubbuck. Idaho State Police say the single vehicle crash happened on June 14 around 3:50 a.m.

Police say 27-year-old Carlos Lopez from Aberdeen was driving northbound on Philbin Road when his Mitsubishi Lancer went off the right shoulder. Police say Lopez then overcorrected his car, causing it to roll after going off the left shoulder.

Lopez was thrown from the car while it was rolling, as he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He then died at the scene from his injuries in the accident.

Once the car stopped rolling, police say the Lancer caught on fire. The crash is still being investigated by Idaho State Police.