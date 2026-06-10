I've heard a few complaints on-air about the new hotel going up near the canyon rim in Twin Falls. One gripe is that it blocks the view of the Perrine Bridge, the big hulking piece of rusting metal that spans the canyon. Blocks the view from where, Petco? There's a shopping plaza on the south side. There's still a view from the hotel's north face. Nobody lives at Petco, other than a few adoptable kittens. A friend saw a post online complaining about the view. He shared the post. He owns a shooting range. Before it opened, his neighbors thought they had chosen a quiet neighborhood. Should they force the closure of the range? That would violate his property rights.

Liberty is for Everyone and not Just the Few

People want their own liberty guarded, but they want other people restrained. Isn't that called hypocrisy? The hotel company owns the property. It's near a tourist attraction. But some people wanted the project blocked because it harms their view when walking through a parking lot while shopping.

Your View is Disturbed Parking Your Car

Of all the problems in the world, this is what they need to complain about. When there's a mix of sun and clouds, I call it a nice day. For others, it's always cloudy. There's an old saying that if you're not growing, you're dying. Tourism helps diversify the locale conomy and cushion shocks. It brings money into town, and local people can better pay their bills. Some young people who would otherwise be forced to move away to find work can stay. Tell me what's wrong with that?