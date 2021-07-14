One Flown to Hospital after Rollover Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Washington woman was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital after her pickup rolled near Declo Wednesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Hannah Ames, of Wenatchee was flown by air ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center at around 10:29 a.m. Ames had been headed eastbound on Interstate 84 in a Ford F-250 when she went off the shoulder into the median, rolled, and ended up in the westbound lanes.

ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.