I saw this beast in an Idaho parking lot. Someone must have been picking up some supplies. This is more than an RV. It’s a tank, outfitted with big wheels and an attitude. It says it can go almost anywhere.

Planning a fishing trip into the backcountry? This will get you there. It also bespeaks security.

That is why when I posted the picture to Facebook, someone commented that if you owned this, you would be ready for the Zombie Apocalypse, which is a catch-all term we use for any catastrophe.

Good luck finding me!

If you own this, you have a bugout vehicle. You can take it somewhere where marauders aren’t likely to see you. If the highway is strewn with wreckage, you can roll through the median until you find open road again.

The high clearance will get you through a lot of brush.

You need a source of clean water.

If you park near a spring, you’ll have a ready and constant source of clean water. If you have a small cabin or stocked storage shed beyond the prying eyes of neighbors, then you could potentially get away with life beyond civilization for years to come.

If the apocalypse never comes, you still have a great way to scoot when a weekend comes, and avoid all the hassles of daily life, and a crowded campground.

Backcountry camping is becoming more popular. I read that a few years ago, interest greatly increased after the arrival of COVID. People realized they could live without a cacophony of office sounds, honking horns, and busy streets.

