Buhl Police Ask for Help after Store Theft, So Does Jerome Police

(KLIX)-Police in the Magic Valley are once again asking the public on Facebook for help tracking down people caught on store surveillance cameras allegedly taking things without paying for them.

Photo credit: Buhl Police Department

The Buhl Police Department posted to its social media page two people accused of a theft at the Ace Hardware on Sunday. Images show a man in a red shirt with white lettering and what appears to be tattoos on his arm; other images show a woman with a purple or wine shirt with white lettering. Buhl Police have asked if the public has any information to contact them through SIRCOMM dispatch, 208-735-1911.

Jerome Police have also sought the public's help identifying someone caught on store cameras that they would like to contact. Images show what appears to be a woman with a large bag, long sleeve sweater or shirt and white sandals.

Photo credit: Jerome Police Department

Police also posted photos of a white car that the individual may have been driving. If you have any information for Jerome Police on the individual contact them at 208-324-4328.