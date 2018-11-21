One Idaho Town is Threatened by Radical Environmentalists

It’s a massive disruption for Idaho’s tourist and fishing industry.

The state is shutting down steelhead season on December 7 th , months earlier than planned. The cause is hectoring from a band of radical environmentalists.

Each year a few steelhead not raised in hatcheries are caught (perhaps just 3 percent) by fisherman in North Central Idaho. The federal government has failed to act for several years on a waiver. Threats of a lawsuit from the environmentalists caused this year’s abbreviated season.

Washington should eventually grant Idaho a reprieve but in the meantime it’s likely to put some people out of business who rely on steelhead fishing for a living. State Representative Priscilla Gidding’s hometown of Riggins is greatly impacted. She joined us today with hometown concerns. You can listen along on the YouTube video .