No decision yet about where and when we will see the construction of the third crossing. That’s what locals call the plan for a third bridge across the Snake River in the vicinity of Twin Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department answered questions this week at an open house at the College of Southern Idaho. The plan is to reduce the traffic across the Perrine Bridge, which is just shy of its 50th birthday. Some 40,000 vehicles cross every day, and the smaller and narrower Hansen Bridge requires work or replacement.

Expect the Crunchies to Challenge a Decision

Once a decision is announced, work could commence far sooner than most people anticipate. Check out this link from the Washington Free Beacon. President Trump and his staff are working to cut red tape and speed construction of projects.

This won’t eliminate challenges, but with nationwide court injunctions off the table, it should help. A couple of weeks ago, U.S. Senator Jim Risch told me we could also see some legislative action that would hamstring the ability of environmentalists to delay or stop projects.

Environmentalists Will Waste Your Time and Money

Construction delays will only force the cost higher. In another 10 years, the country may be so broke that we can’t afford new bridges. If the old bridges fail, then the economy of Twin Falls fails, but much of the region as well.

Tell that to your tree-hugging kids as they’re home from college this summer. They can’t get back and forth without roads and bridges over canyons.

