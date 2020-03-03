One Injured in Crash Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)- An Oregon man had to be airlifted to an eastern Idaho hospital when his car rolled multiple times on the interstate west of Burley this morning.

According to Idaho State Police, 60-year-old Hovert Lee, of Portland, was headed west in a Hyundai Accent when it went off the left shoulder. Lee overcorrected, came back onto the roadway and rolled several times before ending up in the right lane.

A helicopter transported Lee to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Part of the interstate was blocked for about 1.5 hours. The crash is under investigation.