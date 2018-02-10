One Killed in Rollover on East Idaho Interstate

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say a 22-year-old man died this morning from injuries he suffered in a crash Friday afternoon in eastern Idaho. Dalen S. Graham was a passenger in a small pickup when the driver, Mariah Graham, age 18, of California drove off the left shoulder of the road, came back on, rotated and then flipped onto the roof. Idaho State Police say the driver suffered minor injuries while the passenger was severely injured and had to be flown by air ambulance to Pocatello. Both of them were wearing their seat belt.