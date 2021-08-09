One Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Aberdeen killed a 26-year-old man and sent two people to the hospital. Jose Risendez-Rincon, of Mexico, was killed when he crossed the centerline in his mid-80s Nissan pickup and struck a newer Ford F-150 on Idaho Highway 39 at around 6:17 a.m., according to Idaho State Police.

Risendez-Rincon had not been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford, Jose Ruiz-Aguirre, 44, of American Falls, was taken to Power County Hospital in American Falls and later flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His 24-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital, but in a private vehicle. Both people in the Ford had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the highway for about four hours.

Get our free mobile app