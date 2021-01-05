Adult Killed, Two Children Injured in ATV Crash Near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old Aberdeen man was killed and two juveniles hospitalized after they were thrown from their ATV Tuesday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers assisted the Bingham County Sheriff's Office with the investigation of the ATV crash on 1900 S, just west of 2900 W near Aberdeen at around 4 p.m. ISP said in a statement Theodore Klassen was driving the Suzuki Kingquad on 1900 S when he lost control, went off the road and overturned. The man and two child passengers were thrown from the ATV.

Klassen died at the scene while the two passengers were taken to Power County Hospital in American Falls. ISP said no one had been wearing helmets.