Semi-truck Driver Dies after Going of Roadway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A driver died after his truck went off the roadway in Aberdeen Friday afternoon.

Robin Burdick, 68, was driving a newer Volvo semi-truck on Idaho Highway 39 at a little after 6 p.m. when he lost control, went onto the sidewalk, and stopped between a building and power pole, according to Idaho State Police. Burdick, of Idaho Falls, was taken to Power County Hospital in American Falls where he was pronounced dead.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.