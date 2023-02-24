One More Time: Idaho and Iowa are Separate Places

Get our free mobile app

One is a flat place where they grow a lot of corn. John Wayne, Herbert Hoover, and Bob Feller were born there. Iowa hugs the Mississippi River on one side and hosts a very early presidential caucus. Idaho is far, far away, in the mountain west. Harmon Killebrew grew up here and is buried in his hometown of Payette. There are high mountains, a high desert, and numerous cash crops, including the famous potatoes. Idaho has several big rivers.

Tammy Nichols is a member of the Idaho State Senate. She was on my show just a couple of weeks ago. Before her election to the Senate, she served in the House. She’s smart, a committed conservative, and not short of ideas. She’s among a handful of legislators looking to ban the mRNA vaccine. The one developed in reaction to COVID-19. I don’t know that I agree with a ban. If someone wants to put something mostly untested into their body, then that’s their choice. But I understand where Nichols is coming from. Thalidomide was once considered a miracle drug. It caused one of the worst tragedies in modern history.

Now, let’s get back to Idaho or Iowa. As you can see from Nichols's Facebook post, a critic will lose respect when he can’t even read a map. I’ve seen this before. A couple of years ago during School Choice Week, a mailer arrived and it had an Iowa map on the cover. I emailed the people behind the campaign. I’m not on their mailing list any longer. And I was an ally.