One of the Oldest Road Maps in North America Is a Half-Day Drive From Twin Falls
Rivers were the highways of ancient North America.
A five day journey on foot along the river to modern day Great Falls.
Along the Missouri River and about a 20 minute drive from Helena, Montana is a 13-hundred year old road map. Painted in red is a bison, with an X above him and then 5 long lines. The lines are believed to represent days. A five day journey on foot along the river to modern day Great Falls.
Carbon dating established the time frame. Not far away is a small limestone cave where evidence points to human activity. No one permanently lived there but animal bones and fire suggest it was a temporary shelter. A trip by boat can also take you in only a few minutes to a campsite occupied by Lewis and Clark.
The river was higher before dams were built and now many of these places would require some serious climbing along the cliff face.