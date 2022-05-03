Kiwi Loco in Twin Falls has announced that they have sold the business and it will undergo a remodel. According to the Facebook page, the decision was a tough one but we hope they have a prosperous future.

Kiwi Loco On Blue Lakes In Twin Falls Has Sold

The self-serve frozen yogurt shop opened in 2010 in Twin Falls. The business was owned and operated by Carol Turley and her family. Due to unfortunate events, the family had to take over for Carol after her passing in September of 2021. The business will officially be taken over by the new owners that have not been disclosed as of this moment. We truly hope for nothing but the best in the future of this family.

Kiwi Loco Will Close For Three Weeks

The Kiwi Loco on Blue Lakes will close temporarily for three weeks for some minor remodeling. As of right now, it appears it will remain a Kiwi Loco but will look a little different. We will update you if any of that information changes in the future. Kiwi Loco will close as of May 7th for the remodel. That means that for the month of May you can only get Kiwi Loco for the next couple of days.

Good luck to the family and we are looking forward to seeing the changes in the future. Like I said, as more information about the change overcomes out and we hear back from the new owners to see some exciting things coming our way.

