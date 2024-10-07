Idaho Needs to Consider a Simpler Option for Wind Power

Here’s a wind energy solution we should be looking at, versus the giant pinwheels proposed for southern Idaho. I was reading over the weekend about wind generators developed by a company known as Katrick Technologies. These small units look like honeycombs and can generate considerable power for homes and businesses. They can be attached to a garage roof, or used as fencing and sound barriers along roads. The design requires very little space and would be affordable for individual purposes. Which would offer you some choice, versus a diktat from a federal agency that impacts hundreds of thousands of people living in the high desert.

YouTube screen capture. YouTube screen capture. loading...

Instead of subsidizing the politically connected, you could simply install your unit and create your electricity on windy days. Meanwhile, you wouldn’t be looking out your picture window at massive pinwheels as far as your eyes can see.

We’re all environmentalists. We just vary in degrees. Fewer of us are realists, but these small units give me the impression that this is a much more workable solution when it comes to getting a public consensus on wind power.

We need to be sharing this story and the enclosed video with all of our friends, and our legislators at the local, state, and national level. If nothing else, it’s a compromise that protects landscape, grazing, and historic sites.

From what I can see, it also wouldn’t require a great wealth transfer like the kind we see with subsidies. This is where the government picks your pocket, then hands the money over to the politically connected, who in turn grease the slide with campaign contributions.



Get our free mobile app