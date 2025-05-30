When it comes to wind turbines, southern Idaho isn’t out of danger. The crunchies and hemp clothing crowd have had a setback with President Trump blocking the Lava Ridge Project. But like the Borg in Star Trek, they’ll be back. Perhaps not this decade, but evil never completely gives up.

Lefty is a Hypocrite

A few years ago, I wrote a piece about the growing thirst of Western states. I did some research on piping fresh water from the Great Lakes. After all, people are leaving that region in droves because they can’t stomach socialist government. Let the water follow them.

I didn’t think the essay would have much reach, but I had several emails from greenies over a week, and they weren’t happy.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Which is why their push for wind turbines in my backyard strikes me as hypocritical.

They Want You to Sacrifice as They Won't

I saw a story this morning from a publication called Mining Journal. A lefty was writing about how neighboring Wyoming is the perfect place for wind farms, because it’s windy there. Several paragraphs into her screed, she argues that very few people live there, whereas a windy coastal place like Rhode Island is crowded.

Get that? Coastal elites don’t want dead birds on their property. Yours is just fine as an avian graveyard because you have more space.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Lefty wants your land, but won’t part with water.

They Fear Us

Because if we had more water, there would be more people on western land, and that would shift even more political clout our way.

Liberals are thugs and bullies. Never forget that they look at you as nothing more than weeds, and you should step aside for their wants and demands.

Get our free mobile app