America Shares Idaho’s Disdain for Green Energy

What are you willing to pay to save the planet?

Not much according to recent surveys of American voters. This has been tabulated and crunched by two men writing jointly on Substack. One is the liberal Ruy Teixeira. The other is the conservative Roger Pielke, Jr.

Many people may claim they’re on board with the green energy transition, but not if it impacts their daily lives. Sometimes even a small cost is a setback for the movement.

The two men seem to agree that liberals and fellow travelers in mainstream media haven’t caught on, and are in a minority. It’s also not a winning issue for Democrats.

So why do they continue to try and pound a square peg in a round hole? Because it’s what the party’s big donors want. The limousine liberals in Hollywood and the tech industry once again believe you don’t know what’s best, and they plan to coerce the public into joining the scheme.

The polling data suggest we all want clean air and clean water, but want some reasonable approaches, and not some of the fantasies currently being promoted by the granola-chomping left.

I’ve worked and lived the last 10 years in Idaho, and I’m used to seeing the sneering caricatures of the people who this place home. But judging by the numbers, there’s a nationwide consensus. The two say it cuts across political and demographic lines.

It’s my prayer we deliver the godless tree-hugging left message on Election Day. Wouldn’t it be great if it was such a strong rebuke that we finally put some sanity back into politics?

