One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory

I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.

I was working on a political campaign several years ago in Michigan and was going door to door on behalf of my candidate, and I came across a similar house. One with guillotines, gallows, and headstones. The owners spent a couple of weeks setting it up, and they mapped it all out in advance.

Looking back to when I was a kid, I don’t recall anyone going to make the effort. One year, my dad dressed a jack-o-lantern in a coat and placed a walkie-talkie inside. It frightened some of the little kids and otherwise sounded like a lot of static. The “boo factor” was lacking.

Halloween often gets a bad rap. Some people believe it’s too pagan or a waste of time and money. No, I disagree. In this day and age, our children are facing a very uncertain future. Much of the news is already grim. If one night of the year, they can dress up and satisfy a sweet tooth, then I’m all for it.

Perhaps my finest memory of the holiday was second grade. I had chickenpox and was housebound. My sister took a second bucket and told the people at every door that I was ailing at home. Let me just say, the neighbors responded with charity (and my dentist thanked them!)