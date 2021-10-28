Here Are My Top Twin Falls Homes For 2021 Halloween Festooning

I spent over an hour driving throughout Twin Falls Wednesday evening in search of great Halloween decorations. I photographed seven homes that I felt really nailed it as far as spreading some ghostly gaiety.

One of the inspirations behind taking my tour of the city Wednesday night was to scout out potential trick or treating spots for my 6-year-old son. We drove all over Twin Falls, and I must say from what I could tell it appears decorations for the celebration are way down compared to past years. I did manage to find some homes that are really rocking the Halloween vibe in 2021.

First off, any city that has an Elm Street like we do should be going full bore with Halloween decor, but I didn't see a whole lot from this section of the city. The one street I did see some great decorations on was Madison. A cluster of neighbors put up some great displays making it a fun street to drive down. Twin Falls has some great front yard trees that really add to the fun.

Without further ado, here are my 2021 Twin Falls' Halloween shout-outs:

1. The Vampire / Ghost display on Madrona near the intersection of Falls

Greg Jannetta

2. Frenzied Ghosts on North College Rd near North Point Ranch

Greg Jannetta

3. The Ghost & Red Devil Face on Sparks

Greg Jannetta

4. The Madison Street homes

Greg Jannetta

Greg Jannetta

Greg Jannetta

Skeleton Mania on the 200 block of Polk Street - This home gets my vote for "Best of Twin Falls" for 2021

Greg Jannetta

Pumpkins Galore at corner of Tyler & Heyburn

Greg Jannetta

Even though I didn't get a picture of the property, here's one final shout-out to the Terrace Street home near McDonald's with the Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie inflatables on the front lawn.

SPOILER ALERT: The home on Mountain View Drive that normally has the huge display (a massive pirate ship last year) and gets a lot of attention isn't decorated yet. There is a sign in front of the home that reads "Halloween is October 30 Only!" I'm still trying to figure that one out.

Happy Halloween Twin Falls!

