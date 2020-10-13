Only Cardboard Boise State Football Fans Can Attend At $50 Each

The deadline to order your COVID-19 inspired, Boise State Broncos football cutout for the first game of the shortened season is October 14. If you haven't heard yet, no living, breathing fans, will be allowed to take in BSU home games.

Following in the heavily sanitized footsteps of other sports organizations in these Coronavirus-afflicted times, Boise State University is selling fan cardboard cutouts, which will be spread throughout Albertsons Stadium beginning with the first home game on October 24.

The decision has been made jointly by team health professionals and the Mountain West Conference that fan attendance will not be allowed this fall when the Boise State Broncos kickoff their reworked 2020 football season. There is, however, a petition that is picking up steam to allow for parents of participating athletes to be present at Boise State home games. The broncos play five out of their upcoming eight games on the road.

The deadline to assure your cutout is in the stands for the BSU home opener is Wednesday, October 14. You can get all the details on how to have your cutout created by clicking here. The Boise State fan cutout page has a photo submission line feature which will give you more details about the process. The cost for a 2020 BSU football cutout is $50.

Boise State opens its season on October 24 with a home game against Utah State. All eight of the games will be broadcast on 98.3 "The Snake," in Twin Falls.