Open House Planned for Declo Port of Entry Project

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) – Mini-Cassa residents are invited to an open house next Tuesday to review and comment on the proposed final design for the Declo Port of Entry project.

Individuals may drop by anytime during the open house, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. June 11 at Burley City Hall, 1401 Overland Ave., to view the design, project illustrations and related information, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Preliminary information on traffic-control measures that will be place during construction also will be available for review. Staff will on hand to answer questions.

The project, which will start sometime during fiscal year 2020, will relocate the Cotterel Port of Entry to a site that provides a safer traveling experience on the interstate, ITD said in a news release. The department said the new location on Interstate 84 (near milepost 219) will facilitate more efficient trucking operations through advanced technology and will meet current federal compliance standards.

Elements will include new eastbound and westbound on and off ramps, support for utility infrastructure, scales with weigh-in-motion and automated vehicle identification technologies, video equipment, luminaries, signage and operations office buildings.