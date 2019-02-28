(KLIX) – The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley is turning 60 this year and is celebrating with a performance of a popular Broadway musical.

For four days, today through Sunday, the group will perform Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus’ world-famous “Mamma Mia!” at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinee performances scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. No evening performance will be held on Sunday.

The Dilettante Group has only one show a year, said Camille Barigar, community enrichment director at the college.

The popular play, which was made into a theatrical movie in 2008 followed by a sequel in 2018, is a romantic comedy centered around the songs of the Swedish pop group Abba that “combines the magic of story-telling, with humor and timeless music, to deliver an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship.”