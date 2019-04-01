TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you see art around town at public venues and area businesses over the next few weeks, there’s a reason.

It's no April Fools joke that the annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley contest kicks off this month. The popular contest – “the Northwest’s largest cash-prize awarding public-vote art contest,” as the Magic Valley Arts Council calls it – is April 12-27, 2019.

This is the ninth year of the contest, which features more than 300 artists. Despite its name, which some may assume means only Magic Valley artists can participate, th event displays work of artists from many other parts of the world.

The contest – the Arts Council calls it an “arts awareness initiative” – gives some $43,000 in prize money. The grand prize is $12,000, while second place is still a good chunk of change at $6,000. The award for third place is $3,000. But artists don’t have to be in the top three to take home a cash prize. A fourth contestant will be awarded $1,500, while 17 other “Best in Show” winners will each receive $1,000.

The Arts Council says new categories have been added this year. For details and further information, visit this Arts Council web page .