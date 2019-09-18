Are you fed up with gender confusion? Next week Idaho Health and Welfare is sponsoring a hearing in Twin Falls. There is an opportunity to have some input on changing gender identity on birth certificates. The meeting is scheduled for 2 P.M. at the regional office at 601 Pole Line Road. This link from State Representative Heather Scott offers more detail.

The idea of the change on the certificate is to allow a change on driver’s licenses. You would need to make the change on the certificate first before entering an “X” for gender on your license. Apparently “M” and “F” are offensive to some fellow Idahoans.

At some point the public will say “enough!” In Indiana, the State Attorney General is annoying liberals by taking a stand. You can read more about what he’s doing by clicking here.

Here’s an honest question. If I consider myself 7 feet tall (I’m not but want to be) can I list myself on my license as 7 feet tall? Or if I consider myself a rabbit and 7 feet tall can I call myself Harvey (old classic movie reference)? As Harvey was mostly invisible can I claim in court the deputy only thought he saw me speeding?

State Representative Christy Zito visited Magic Valley this morning and talked about several issues. She’s going to run for State Senate, she has some new ideas on property taxes and there could be changes coming to Idaho marriage law. Near the end of the program, I received the message from Representative Scott. I asked her colleague, Christy, to share some thoughts. You can hear more below: