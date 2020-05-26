Opinion: Washington State’s Governor is Incompetent

This guy wants to someday run the country! Washington State Governor Jay Inslee presides over one of the largest and most profitable places in the country. The cradle of the Western World’s high tech industry. The model of liberal diversity. And a government easily hoodwinked by Nigerian gangsters. The bad guys stole hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits from Inslee’s Labor Department.

You can see more about the crime by clicking on this link.

Will Inslee be asking taxpayers in other states to bail him out despite personal incompetence?

Inslee is a guy who surrounds himself with some of the biggest names in the tech industry and somehow his state’s computer system failed him.

What struck me this morning is there is very little news media coverage outside the Northwest. Inslee is a hero of the granola gobbling tree hugging oil hating left. And its auxiliaries in mainstream media. Meanwhile, the state is setting all-time records for joblessness after the coronavirus crisis disabled the economy.

I see a couple of choices for Washington voters. One would be to reject the whacked out leftist policies of the state’s Democrat Party. The other would be to move somewhere else. But if you can’t come to terms with the former, then please don’t do the latter.

I’ve some neighbors who are refugees from Washington and they’re good people. They came to Idaho because it was a good match for their views on politics, culture and the role of government. I don’t believe we want any Inslee allies bringing gross incompetence here.