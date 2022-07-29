Being an adult has many advantages. You get to make your own money, travel to wherever you want, tell your kids what to do, and also eat what you want. There are many advantages, but there are also many things that aren't so fun about being an adult. Work can be a drag, sleep can be hard to come by, and responsibilities can often weigh you down. One of the worst parts about being an adult is finding yourself in debt. Debt can have many negatives in your life and there are different kinds. School debt, credit card debt, and loan debt are just some of the few. When it comes to credit card debt, what states have the least amount of debt and which states have the most?

The States with the Most and Least Credit Card Debt

When it comes to being in debt, residents of certain states find themselves in more than others. WalletHub released a list ranking the states from highest credit card debt to lowest, by using a few different categories. The way they determined their list is by average credit card debt, cost to pay off that debt, and how long it will take to pay off the debt. With those main categories, it was determined that Alaska has more credit card debt than any other state, with an average amount of $3,206. Coming in second is Washington DC, followed by Washington state, to make up the top three. The state with the lowest credit card debt is Mississippi at $1,806 as your average debt. Just slightly ahead of them are Arkansas and West Virginia to make up the three states with the least debt.

Do Idahoans Have A Lot of Credit Card Debt?

When it comes to credit card debt, Idaho ranks at 13 for the highest debt out of all the states. The average debt for Idahoans is $2,104, with the average monthly payments being $197 per month. At that rate, you would have your credit card debt paid off in 13 months and 17 days. While not top ten, the debt in Idaho is higher than many would like. The nice thing is in just over a year at under $200 per month, that debt can be paid off. With so many residents owning trailers, boats, ATVs, and other outdoor equipment, it isn't surprising to see credit card debt so high in Idaho. There is some fun, expensive toys to be had in Idaho, and very few can afford to pay cash for them.

Living in certain states won't change how much you use your credit card, but it may affect what you buy. Living in Idaho, you have to spend money to enjoy the finer things. Boats, trailers, ATVs, and farming equipment aren't cheap, but if you lived in a city, you may not own some of those things. Make sure to make your payments and not let the debt pile up. Once it gets too high, it is hard to pay it all back. Spend smartly and be responsible.

