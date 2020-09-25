Options for Hunters Impacted by the Badger Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers say hunters impacted by the Badger Fire in southern Idaho have options, including to continue their hunt or wait until next year.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced earlier this week the Badger Fire has forced an area closure of the Cassia Division of the Minidoka Ranger District in the east portion of the South Hills, which also includes big game Hunting Unit 54. The closure impacts the entire area east of Deadline Ridge and Rock Creek Canyon to the eastern boundary near Oakley.

The closure prevents anyone from entering the public land and all trails and roads associated with it creating a challenge for hunters who have big game tags in the area for deer, elk, and pronghorn. As a result, Idaho Fish and Game has provided numerous options for those who may not be able to hunt in the area under the closure order:

- Actively hunt their tag, outside of the Forest Closure.

- Request a refund of the cost of the tag. No refunds will be made for license fees.

- Exchange their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2020 general season tag of the same species.

- Rain check their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2021 controlled hunt tag for the same species in Unit 54. Hunters who chose to rain check until 2021 will be allowed to purchase any available 2020 over-the-counter tag for the same species.

Non-resident big game hunters in Unit 54 can:

- Actively hunt their tag, outside of the Forest Closure.

- Request a refund of the cost of the tag. No refunds will be made for license fees.

- Rain check their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2021 controlled hunt tag for the same species in Unit 54.

- If a non-resident holds a 2020 unlimited archery deer tag, they can request a rain check for the same tag in 2021.

Hunters wishing to exchange or rain check their Unit 54 tag must turn in their 2020 controlled hunt tag to the nearest Fish and Game office prior to the start of the start date of their controlled hunt.

Questions should be directed to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 or your nearest Fish and Game office.