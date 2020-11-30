Orton Botanical Garden Lighting Up Christmas Spirit

The Orton Botanical Gardens are a Christmas light staple. They go all out for a wonderful display every single year. You can go walk through the garden every evening from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. through New Years.

They are asking that people visiting the garden maintain 6 feet apart for social distancing purposes and that you wear a mask. And because they are a non profit organization, the garden thrives year round based on donations from it's visitors.

The Orton Botanical Garden is 5 acres and lit with thousands of lights and has a ton of decorations from reindeer to Santa.

I definitely want to go check this place out this year. I imagine it can get fairly busy but you can always give them a call to get more information about the garden, how to donate and COVID 19 guidelines that they are maintaining through the garden.

I wish something like this was around my home town when I was growing up. There is something special about Christmas lights that just put a child, and adults, in awe. I am making up for all that lost time by going to see all the Christmas displays around the area.

There are a lot of Christmas displays in Twin Falls and surrounding areas. For a full list of lights and a map you can click here and start planning multiple stops. Make sure you stay warm and enjoy the show.