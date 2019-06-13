Our Vice President Is Touring Yellowstone National Park

The second most powerful man in United States government is enjoying the scenic offerings of Yellowstone National Park today.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are spending Thursday just like many tourists, flocking to the picturesque confines of one of the Northwest's most beautiful national parks. The couple are traveling from Washington DC with David Bernhardt , according to a June 11 White House press release .

Pence is speaking to local media and the public regarding the current state of the national park infrastructure. The group will also tour some of the popular park attractions, such as Old Faithful . The 48th Vice President and his wife, along with the rest of his entourage, are expected to return to DC aboard Air Force 2 sometime in the evening of June 13.

Pence hosted a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) round table earlier in the week from the White House. For more information on the Vice President's current travel schedule, click here .