Paper Claims Armed White Gangs are a Threat in Northwest USA

Angry mobs affiliated with Democrats are burning down cities. What interests the Washington Post? Pravda-on-the-Potomac is instead focused on conservatives with guns. In a lengthy piece likely prepared for the paper’s Sunday magazine (it prints out to 32 pages), the story follows the rise of Americans looking to care for themselves if governments can’t fill the void. The focus is on what news media used to label “angry white males”.

A story in the Wall Street Journal, a more balanced publication, instead looks at armed black citizens in Minneapolis who are patrolling their neighborhoods and assisting police. Which tells us Americans across the country are looking after themselves and growing evermore concerned about lawlessness.

The Post instead chooses to focus on white people in the Northwest, the usual bogeymen of the left. It should also tell us the Cabernet sippers at most mainstream media outlets are still wetting their trousers and in fear of Americans in flyover country.

A guy who can change his own oil makes a lot of journalists feel inadequate.

The paper spoke with a professor who warns backwoods militias are now marching in the streets. None have yet burned down any churches, courthouses or blinded federal agents.

I’m not terribly worried about God-fearing patriots but what we’re starting to witness is a repeat of history.

In the days of instability across Europe following World War One, the streets of major cities were often filled with paramilitary groups. Many affiliated with political parties and stretching from Dublin to Moscow. The worst was yet to come. In the years before the onset of the Great Depression, these roving bands engaged in outright warfare within the Weimar Republic. It was an awful portend of things to come.

If the liberals could muster the courage to tell their auxiliary to go home or go to jail, then you would see everyone else pack up and leave. But it’s up to the Democrats to make the first move.