Public Invited to View Galena Summit Project

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Public meetings will be held at the end of the month in Hailey and Stanley for a landslide stabilization project near Galena Summit.

The open house meetings will allow the public to review and comment on schedules and work time limits of the upcoming project, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, which will present its plans at the meetings.

A press release on Tuesday explained:

The project will remove and utilize rock from roadside outcroppings along Idaho Highway 75 to use as buttressing for an active earthen slide on the south side of Galena Summit. All work lies between milepost 153 and 162 (approximately four miles on each side of the summit) and could impact traffic and recreational opportunities for 12 to 18 months.

The open house meetings are scheduled as follows: