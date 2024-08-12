WARNING! Ignore Outside Travel Advice about Idaho

This one’s up for serious debate. A website called discoverer.com was created to find the best road trip in each state. I can’t vouch for most places, but I have a bone to pick with the drive in Idaho. The writer suggests the route from Boise to Idaho Falls. The illustration in the story is Shoshone Falls.

First, if you’re on the Interstate, which is the route the writer suggested, you wouldn’t see Shoshone Falls. The highway doesn’t even pass through Twin Falls County.

Second, if you’re driving from Boise to Idaho Falls, and many would agree with me, the much more scenic road is Route 20. You’ll experience everything from green forests to high deserts and quirky small towns. Arco is my favorite. You’ll also not see Shoshone Falls on this path.

To add to my criticism, there are multiple other drives I would say are even better. The Palouse will knock your socks off and leave you standing in your shoes. The back roads from St. Maries to Wallace (if you like a winding drive) are nothing but swamps and green trees.

None of the drives mentioned can compare with Idaho Falls to the Teton Valley. The latter is truly the West. The image could be used in the dictionary as a description. But even one drive surpasses Teton County. The drive to Stanley. Over Galena Summit. It’s like being at the top of the world. And as you descend into Stanley, you see ranch homes and streams. And you think to yourself, I could call this home.

