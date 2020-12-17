Paris 18-year-old Killed in Head-on Crash, Others Hospitalized

UPDATE: Idaho State Police announced Preston Schei has died from his injuries.

PARIS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say an 18-year-old driver was killed and several others hospitalized when a pickup attempted to pass another vehicle near Paris Thursday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers and emergency responders were called out at around 8:12 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash just south of Paris on U.S. Highway 89. ISP said in a statement 20-year-old Preston Schei began to pass Chevrolet pickup headed south in a Dodge pickup when he struck a late 90s Honda Accord headed north; the Honda was driven by 18-year-old Traeden McPherson, of Paris. The Honda ended up blocking the highway and the Dodge went down an embankment on its side, the other vehicle that was being passed was hit by debris. ISP said McPherson was taken to Bear Lake Memorial were he died.

Shei, of Montpelier, was also taken to the same hospital and then later take to Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A juvenile passenger from the Honda was also hospitalized at Bear Lake Memorial. The driver of the Chevrolet was went to the hospital in a private vehicle. ISP said no one in the Dodge or Honda had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours.