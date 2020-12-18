Post Falls Man Killed in Rollover on U.S. 95

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old man died after being ejected from his pickup truck on U.S. Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene early Friday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 6:10 a.m. Jeremy Shuman, of Post Falls, was going north on the highway in a early 80s Chevrolet pickup when he went off the road into the median and rolled. ISP said Shuman was thrown out of the pickup which ended up in the southbound lanes where it was struck by a logging truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured. ISP said lifesaving measures were given to Shuman.