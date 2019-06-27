Pat Benatar Is Touring And Has Stops In Utah And Las Vegas

One of rock music's most iconic talents is currently on tour, and has scheduled several stops in the Northwest.

Legendary rocker Pat Benatar is out on tour with guitarist and producer Neil Giraldo. The tour consists of close to 40 dates from now to September 10, 2019, according to the duo's official website.

Following a July 13 show in Wisconsin, the 40th anniversary tour changes direction and comes West, where Benatar and Giraldo will play to audiences in California, Utah, Washington, Nevada and Oregon. Fans in Idaho can catch them nearby in Sandy, Utah, as well as Las Vegas.

Benatar will play two shows in Vegas on August 2 and 3. Her closest appearance to the Magic Valley will be at the Sandy City Amphitheater, on July 16, which is approximately 230 miles Southeast of Twin Falls.

