Paulette Jordan & Foot in Mouth Syndrome

Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images.

Paulette Jordan isn’t making many friends among traditional Idaho voters.  Her latest is an attack on mainstream media and old white men.

the candidate claimed media in the state is owned by Republicans

During an appearance at an art gallery, the candidate claimed media in the state is owned by Republicans.  A simple fact-check would debunk any such claim.  Then she turned her ire on old white men, who she says media serves before anyone else.

While college professors and students may fawn over Jordan, there simply aren’t many communist voters statewide.  And the students won’t show up Election Day.

You can watch Jordan’s comments by clicking here.

 

