WARNING: Idaho Democrats Still Back Joe Biden

Danger! Danger! Danger!

If Ilana Rubel is an indication, Idaho Democrats are still behind Joe Biden. The State House Minority Leader is a delegate to her party’s national convention. She told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that she’s still behind the President, and would vote for him in November if he’s the party’s nominee. She concedes she will vote for another choice if Biden stands down. The Minority Leader also believes the result would be an open convention, where delegates would choose from several potential candidates. I should note, she’s not a huge fan of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The woman concedes Biden had a rough debate performance. She claims Donald Trump often fumbles when he speaks.

It would appear fear of Trump among Democrats is greater than the fear of a second term for a leader with dementia.

A liberal writer at Pravda-on-the-Potomac, sometimes known as the Washington Post argues Biden and his team are everything they claim Donald Trump is. Matt Bai says Biden and his crew don’t realize people can see the situation.

The question for Democrats in office and in newsrooms is what took you so long to notice? None of this is a surprise to normal people, and I don’t believe liberals only gained their eyesight and hearing last Thursday night. I think it’s obvious they wanted the rest of us to believe the big lie. Until it collapsed, it’s why I won’t vote for any of their kind. Their behavior tells us they believe the ends justify the means. And Trump is called a threat to democracy?

