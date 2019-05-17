The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is always in need. They need people to open their hearts and homes and adopt the thousands of dogs and cats that come through the doors every year. Not everyone is able to adopt though and they can still use your help. There is a constant need for food, toys, blankets, money donations, and volunteers.

This month has been a busy month at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter - there are more dogs than available kennels and some of them have been at the shelter since before Easter. They have also been busy organizing donations, and that is a good thing! Community members and groups have donated money, toys, play pools, and even come to just spend time with the animals. Those great people and groups in our community deserve special recognition.

Mail Carriers Donated More Than $400.

Fire Fighters Donated A Swimming Pool

Rock Creek School Kids Came And Read To The Animals

Robert Stuart Middle School Kids Donated Blankets