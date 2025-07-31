A couple of years ago, I dropped a hundred pounds. A woman friend told me I looked great, but someone needed to school me on my wardrobe. I dress for comfort. I like hoodies and cargo pants, because I can carry all sorts of things I need during the day. I don’t dress every day for a garden party.

What's the Deal With Excusing Bad Perms?

Speaking of garden parties, I was at one many years ago, and some very nice people were in attendance. Including a large woman. When she got into the pool, there was more displacement than you would get from an aircraft carrier.

She had recently had her hair done, and all the other women were cooing about how nice it looked, even touching the tight curls and saying, “Yes, yes, very nice!” I observed this scene and thought they were offering praise for a very large Chia Pet.

TRUTH: Men and women have vastly different notions of taste.

We Can All Ask Who Dresses You?

A few months ago, I saw a picture of a very pretty woman I know online. Yet, she was wearing a dress designed in 1883. For a spinster. But the eye of the beholder is about opinion, and not fact (which gets confused with truth). I’m sure she liked it, and all her women friends cooed, but from the perspective of a guy, well, it does promote chastity.

But here’s my point. The next time a woman gives me suggestions (or instructions) on what to wear, I’m not seeking her advice.

When I was a college student more than 40 years ago, a professor told us about a study he had read. Women’s perfume appeals to women, and men’s cologne appeals to men. Isn’t that running counter to why we splash ourselves with the scented gunk? No wonder the birthrate is crashing.