I guess we’ve lost our collective minds. There were warnings during COVID. Some of us feared the public would no longer trust anything it was told. Discernment would no longer be effective. Maybe it’s not the majority, but such a large number of people now believe nothing that we may never get them back. It can’t be healthy. Yesterday, I posted some thoughts after the latest assassination plot against the President. A guy on Facebook replied that it was staged. He’s not alone. The claim quickly picked up steam over the weekend. Across the country. Never mind how difficult such a hoax would be with hundreds of reporters in the building, most of whom don’t like Donald Trump.

Fiction is Now Often Reality

I saw a post from a writer about a month ago who said conspiracy theories are America’s national pastime. The conspiracies aren’t relegated to any particular demographic. I see conservative politicians who used to denounce liberals for playing the victim now turn around and play the same part. Like the ones who say dairy farmers are being mean to them.

We get liberals and conservatives joining together to fear cloud seeding and vapor trails. A left-wing publication reported this week about a case at the Supreme Court of the United States. The weed killer Roundup is on trial. I’m not weighing in on the merits of the chemical, but the writer made a good observation about the new political coalitions we’re seeing.

Life is Now Like The Matrix

The old political battle lines are blurred, and something new looks to be emerging from the cocoon. Will it be a nation with no trust ruled by emotions, or will deduction and brains make a return?